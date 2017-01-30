Love it? Like it!

Four men arrested over Neil Reilly murder

by Juliette Gash  30th Jan 2017  10:36
36 year old father killed after brawl

Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Reilly in Lucan in Dublin almost a fortnight ago.

The 36 year old father was killed in the Glebe in Esker, where a brawl broke out in the early hours of January 18th.

It followed a number of shots being fired at a house in Liscarne gardens in Clondalkin.

It's understood Mr Reilly was beaten and stabbed, before being run over by a car.

The men, aged in their teens to their early 50s, were arrested in Dublin and are being questioned at four separate garda stations in the west of the city.

 

