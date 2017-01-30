Four men arrested over Neil Reilly murder

Close
Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Reilly in Lucan in Dublin almost a fortnight ago.
The 36 year old father was killed in the Glebe in Esker, where a brawl broke out in the early hours of January 18th.
It followed a number of shots being fired at a house in Liscarne gardens in Clondalkin.
It's understood Mr Reilly was beaten and stabbed, before being run over by a car.
The men, aged in their teens to their early 50s, were arrested in Dublin and are being questioned at four separate garda stations in the west of the city.