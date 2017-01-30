Four men arrested over Neil Reilly murder

36 year old father killed after brawl

Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Reilly in Lucan in Dublin almost a fortnight ago.

The 36 year old father was killed in the Glebe in Esker, where a brawl broke out in the early hours of January 18th.

It followed a number of shots being fired at a house in Liscarne gardens in Clondalkin.

It's understood Mr Reilly was beaten and stabbed, before being run over by a car.

The men, aged in their teens to their early 50s, were arrested in Dublin and are being questioned at four separate garda stations in the west of the city.