Six dead in Quebec City shooting

Six people have been killed and eight injured in a shooting on a Mosque in Quebec City in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the shooting as a terrorist attack.
Witnesses said three men were involved in the attack, two have since been arrested.
Juliette Gash reports;
Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017
À la suite de cet acte terroriste, j'ai demandé à l'#assnat de mettre en berne notre drapeau du #Québec. #tousunis— Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017