Six dead in Quebec City shooting

Two suspects arrested after Mosque attack

Six people have been killed and eight injured in a shooting on a Mosque in Quebec City in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the shooting as a terrorist attack.

Witnesses said three men were involved in the attack, two have since been arrested.

Juliette Gash reports;

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017