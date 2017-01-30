Love it? Like it!

Six dead in Quebec City shooting

by Juliette Gash  30th Jan 2017  13:15
Two suspects arrested after Mosque attack

Six people have been killed and eight injured in a shooting on a Mosque in Quebec City in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the shooting as a terrorist attack.

Witnesses said three men were involved in the attack, two have since been arrested.

Juliette Gash reports;

 

