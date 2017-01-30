Sean Fitzpatrick trial hears investigator shredded key documents

Former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, Sean FitzPatrick, arrives at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court | Image: RollingNews.ie

Kevin O’Connell admits destroying notes was a "calamitous error".

Sean Fitzpatrick's trial has heard the main investigator in his case shredded a number of documents related to the investigation.

The court was told by Kevin O’Connell from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement that he destroyed notes related to conversations with the solicitors' firm representing Anglo Irish Bank's auditors Ernst & Young.

Mr O'Connell described the shredding as a "calamitous error".

Mr. Fitzpatrick, who stepped down as Anglo Irish Banks Chairman in 2008, denies failing to disclose multi-million euro loans to the bank's auditors.



Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:



