Taoiseach will go ahead with Patrick's Day White House visit

Taoiseach Enda Kenny speaking at Government Buildings in Dublin | Image: MerrionStreet.ie

Enda Kenny wants to express concern face-to-face

Enda Kenny is insisting he will travel to the White House for St Patrick's Day, despite his opposition to Donald Trump's clampdown against Muslim immigrants.



The Taoiseach says speaking face-to-face with the US President is the best way to share Ireland's concerns about his immigration policy.



The government is now to seek a meeting with its US counterparts after announcing a "complete review" of the pre-clearance facilities in at Dublin and Shannon airports.



Enda Kenny also says the visit is an important gesture to the Irish people who live in the United States: