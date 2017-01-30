Capaldi to quit Doctor Who

But who will take over as Who?

Peter Capaldi says he's quitting his role as Doctor Who at the end of this year.



In an interview on BBC Radio 2 the actor said this evening he felt it was time for him to move on from the BBC's long-running sci-fi show.

Peter Capaldi reveals to Jo Whiley that the new series of #DoctorWho will be his last…

Hear the moment now @ https://t.co/CD2NwTuJtz pic.twitter.com/pGKeZpinbo — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 30, 2017



Capaldi took on the role in 2013, and is the 12th actor to play the role of the Doctor.

Speculation has already begun about who might succeed him playing the iconic character.

Could the Doctor finally be a woman? Or is that just the stuff of science fiction?