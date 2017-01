Trump sacks the AG over the immigration ban

Sally Yates opposed the 'Muslim Ban'



The US government's top lawyer has been sacked by President Trump - after she defied him over his controversial travel ban.



The White House says Sally Yates "betrayed the Department of Justice" by refusing to enforce the measure targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.



Mr Trump says the ban is about protecting Americans.



Last night senior democrats - like Nancy Pelosi - gathered outside the Supreme Court in protest: