Foreign Affairs Minister to raise 'Muslim Ban' on Washington trip

by Sinead Spain  31st Jan 2017  07:31
Today FM image

Ireland is reviewing its US Pre- Clearance


The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan heads to Washington today for a series of meetings with political and business leaders.

The Minister will meet US congressional leaders including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

He says he'll be raising issues such as the so called 'Muslim Ban', the status of the undocumented Irish, and economic ties.

His visit comes as Ireland begins a complete review of US Pre-clearance facilities here.

Yesterday one passenger was turned back at Dublin Airport. Under the regulations they are detained while Gardai carry out a criminal history check.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny says it's important Ireland's voice is heard in the US.

