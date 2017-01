Cats, Dogs, Cows and even Geese

The threats faced by the Irish Postman

An average of 3 postmen are bitten by dogs every week.

New figures from the Communications Workers Union show there were 151 attacks on postal workers reported in 2015.

They show the household dog isn't the biggest threat anymore, animal assaults by cats, cows and geese were also an issue.

Under their terms and conditions postal workers are under no obligation to deliver to an address where they feel threatened by an aggressive dog or other animal.