Dad, 2 sons & teenager charged with murder

Neil Reilly murdered in Lucan

A dad, his two sons and a teenager have appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with the murder of Neil Reilly in West Dublin.

The 36 year old died after being assaulted at the Glebe, Esker in Lucan on the 18th of January.

52 year old Paul Bradley, 22 year old Dean Bradley, and 18 year old Jason Bradley of Liscarne Gardens in Ronanstown have been remanded in custody to appear in court again on Friday.

Separately, a teenager has appeared before a juvenile sitting of Blanchardstown District Court charged with Neil Reilly’s murder.

The 17 year old - who can’t be named because of his age - has been remanded in custody to appear in court next week.