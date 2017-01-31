Love it? Like it!

Stepmother says she bought the ticket & is sole owner

by Susan Keogh  31st Jan 2017  13:55
Man fights for share of Lotto prize

A woman who is being sued by her stepson over a €3.3m Lotto win has told the High Court that she bought the ticket and is the sole owner of it.

David Walsh from Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe is fighting for a share of the prize as one of six people who signed the back of the winning ticket.

Mary Walsh began her evidence by telling the court that she bought three sets of tickets in a shop in Ballinasloe.

She said one of them was hers and she picked the same numbers she always did and was absolutely stunned when they came up on Jan 22 2011.

She said she went to the bedroom to tell her late husband Peter, who just said 'Oh, thats grand before going back to sleep'.

Her stepson David was one of six people who signed the back of the ticket and as a result, he claims hes entitled to a one sixth share of the prize.

Mary Walsh's counter claim is that he was only asked to sign it to avoid gift tax and that he accepted the family home instead of a 200,000 cut.

Following her husbands death, she admitted telling a deliberate lie on an Inland Revenue affidavit, but denied doing so to hide a number of joint accounts from his children.

The case continues.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:







