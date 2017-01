Stepmother says she bought the...

Farmers demand overdue GLAS payments

Environmental payment was due in October

Farmers say they canÂ’'t afford to wait for payments owed to them since October.



Over 9000 farmers are due payments under the environmental GLAS scheme.





IFA President Joe Healy explains why farmers are protesting in Dublin today #GLASNow pic.twitter.com/hgZaRy18c4 — Irish Farmers' Assoc (@IFAmedia) January 31, 2017



The Department of Agriculture has blamed an IT problem for the delay.



Juliette Gash reports from the Department of Agriculture;