Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

€2.65bn announced for Capital Spending

by Juliette Gash  31st Jan 2017  16:59
Today FM image

Money is part of €5bn announced earlier

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform says a further 2.65 billion euro is being made available for capital spending

Paschal Donohoe has clarified that the €2.65 billion is simply the unallocated part of the 5 billion announced last summer.



Minister Donohoe has given his Ministerial colleagues until the end of February to come up with a wishlist of projects they feel deserve extra cash.

Minister Donohoe says housing has already been given extra funding, but he said he fully expects Housing Minister Simon Coveney to ask for more.

He also said it was important that projects have a regional spread.

Minister Donohoe said he expected some major projects to fall by the wayside too, but that some previously announced ones would get further funding.

And he admitted that the 2.6 billion wasnt really new money;

  • Today FM image

    €2.65bn announced for Capital Spending

    Today FM image

    Sexton ruled out of Six Nations opener

    Today FM image

    Liverpool v Chelsea the pick of the games in the Premier...

    Today FM image

    Columbia Mills In Session | #TheMcLooneSessions

  • Today FM image

    We've Found The Most Irish Response To Trump's Travel...

    Today FM image

    The Heartwarming Way A Limerick Cafe Is Helping The Homeless

    Today FM image

    Want To Go Skiing THIS Wednesday? Today FM Ski Trip

    Today FM image

    WATCH: 5 crewmen rescued from stricken vessel

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos