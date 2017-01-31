€2.65bn announced for Capital Spending

Money is part of €5bn announced earlier

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform says a further 2.65 billion euro is being made available for capital spending



Paschal Donohoe has clarified that the €2.65 billion is simply the unallocated part of the 5 billion announced last summer.





Minister Donohoe has given his Ministerial colleagues until the end of February to come up with a wishlist of projects they feel deserve extra cash.



Minister Donohoe says housing has already been given extra funding, but he said he fully expects Housing Minister Simon Coveney to ask for more.



He also said it was important that projects have a regional spread.



Minister Donohoe said he expected some major projects to fall by the wayside too, but that some previously announced ones would get further funding.



And he admitted that the 2.6 billion wasnt really new money;

