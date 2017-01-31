Angela Kerins disappointed with High Court ruling

Court found that comments made about former Rehab Chief at PAC hearing were protected

Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald has welcomed today's High Court ruling which has rejected Angela Kerins' legal action against the Public Accounts Committee.

The court found that comments made, about the former CEO of the Rehab Group during a hearing she attended in 2014, were clearly just “expressions of opinion”.

Ms. Kerins had argued that they acted outside their powers by questioning her about what she considered to be 'wholly private matters' like her salary.

In a statement this evening, Ms. Kerins said she's very disappointed in the decision of the High Court, and is currently reviewing the written judgement with her legal advisors.

Ms. Kerins continued to say she will not be making any decision or making any further comment until that review is complete.

Deputy Mary Lou McDonald is a member of the Public Accounts Committee - she's described today's ruling as significant: