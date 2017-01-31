Trumps immigration ban will not affect Irish passport holders

Image: RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach says he will voice opposition to the ban directly to Trump

It's been confirmed this evening that Irish passport holders are NOT affected by Donald Trump's immigration ban - even if they hold passports from restricted countries.

The US embassy has confirmed the measures this evening, after an announcement in the Dáil earlier by Enda Kenny.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says calls for him to boycott his visit to the White House are "populist" - despite transport minister Shane Ross being among those calling on him not to go.

Enda Kenny says the best way to make his opposition clear, is to go to the White House and say it to Donald Trump's face:

However, many TDs have expressed doubt as to whether the Taoiseach will actually follow through and man up to Donald Trump in person.

Anti-Austerity Alliance TD Paul Murphy says it's highly unlikely that Enda Kenny will really challenge the US President: