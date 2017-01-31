Transport Minister refuses to intervene in Bus Eireann dispute

Shane Ross speaking at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin | Image: Rollingnews.ie

UNITE workers join other unions in voting for action

The transport minister says he won't intervene in the Bus Eireann dispute - because it would undermine the legacy of Sean Lemass.

Shane Ross says he won't wade into the dispute, despite a growing number backing industrial action.

This evening Bus Eireann workers at the Unite union joined their counterparts from the NBRU and Siptu in preparing for action.

Minister Ross says the State IS ready to help - but only through the proper channels:

Meanwhile, Regional Officer with Unite, Willie Quigley, explains why their members voted unanimously for strike action tonight: