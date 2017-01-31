Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Transport Minister refuses to intervene in Bus Eireann dispute

by Today FM  31st Jan 2017  21:11
Today FM image

Shane Ross speaking at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin | Image: Rollingnews.ie

UNITE workers join other unions in voting for action

The transport minister says he won't intervene in the Bus Eireann dispute - because it would undermine the legacy of Sean Lemass.

Shane Ross says he won't wade into the dispute, despite a growing number backing industrial action.

This evening Bus Eireann workers at the Unite union joined their counterparts from the NBRU and Siptu in preparing for action.

Minister Ross says the State IS ready to help - but only through the proper channels:

Meanwhile, Regional Officer with Unite, Willie Quigley, explains why their members voted unanimously for strike action tonight:

  • Today FM image

    ANOTHER HURDLE CLEARED FOR CHELSEA

    Today FM image

    Transport Minister refuses to intervene in Bus Eireann dispute

    Today FM image

    BRADY TO BURNLEY!

    Today FM image

    Otherkin #PlayIrishToday

  • Today FM image

    We've Found The Most Irish Response To Trump's Travel...

    Today FM image

    The Heartwarming Way A Limerick Cafe Is Helping The Homeless

    Today FM image

    Gift - When Enda met Theresa

    Today FM image

    Cats, Dogs, Cows and even Geese

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos