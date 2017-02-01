Love it? Like it!

OPW plan could turn Cork city into a 'giant storm drain'

by Today FM  01st Feb 2017  01:46
Save Cork City group plans weekend protests against 120 million euro scheme

Proposals by the Office of Public Works to tackle flooding in Cork are in danger of turning the city centre into a giant storm drain, according to campaigners.

The Save Cork City group has warned that while new relief measures are vital for Cork and other flood risk areas, the OPW's approach of building walls and blocking access to waterways will cause massive disruption to businesses and tourism.

The proposed works, which are already being tendered despite the fact that a public consultation is ongoing, will cost 120 million euro, and will take up to ten years to complete.

Hundreds of people will form a human chain on the quays in Cork this Saturday, to highlight their fears and call for a full design review of the project.

Local architect Polly Magee says the plan could actually heighten the flood risk by channelling waters towards Cork:

