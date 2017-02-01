Anyone up for Facebook Free Feb?

Jimmy White "gutted" after a fire at his home

Snooker legend lost nearly everything



Snooker legend Jimmy White says he's "gutted" after losing most of his possessions in a fire at his home in Surrey in the UK.

The former Masters winner posted a picture on Twitter of smoke coming from the flat.

He says everything gone's after flames engulfed the property - but fortunately his snooker cue was in his car.