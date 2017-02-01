Love it? Like it!

Jimmy White "gutted" after a fire at his home

by Sinead Spain  01st Feb 2017  07:13
Today FM image

Snooker legend lost nearly everything


Snooker legend Jimmy White says he's "gutted" after losing most of his possessions in a fire at his home in Surrey in the UK.

The former Masters winner posted a picture on Twitter of smoke coming from the flat.

He says everything gone's after flames engulfed the property - but fortunately his snooker cue was in his car.

 

