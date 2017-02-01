Jimmy White "gutted" after a fire at his home

Close
Snooker legend Jimmy White says he's "gutted" after losing most of his possessions in a fire at his home in Surrey in the UK.
The former Masters winner posted a picture on Twitter of smoke coming from the flat.
He says everything gone's after flames engulfed the property - but fortunately his snooker cue was in his car.
Fire at my flat this morning. Everything gone. Gutted. Cue was in car and most importantly no one hurt pic.twitter.com/nZL9u2JOHX— Jimmy White MBE (@jimmywhite147) January 31, 2017