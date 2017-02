We spend 4 DAYS every year...

Anyone up for Facebook Free Feb?

Facebook Free February

Social Networking makes you 55% more stressed



Mental health campaigners are urging people to have a Facebook Free February.

It follows a study by the Happiness Research Institute in Denmark called the "The Facebook Experiment".

It found that social networking makes you 55 percent more likely to feel stressed.

But taking a break leaves you 18 percent more likely to live in the moment.

After one week without Facebook, people felt they wasted their time less.