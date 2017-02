Anyone up for Facebook Free Feb?

We spend 4 DAYS every year looking for parking

Average hunting time takes 5.9 minutes

Motorists waste four days every year looking for a parking space.

The waiting time is worse in big towns and cities but the time spent looking for a space confirms that parking is officially the bane of our lives

The average hunt for a parking space in a city is 5.9 minutes adding up to 90 hours or four days a year

In some big cities - its estimated drivers can spend 8 minutes looking for the perfect parking spot.