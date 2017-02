We spend 4 DAYS every year...

The Nation's Favourite Take Away

Mmmmmm Battered Sausage

The Nation’s favourite take away food has been revealed!

68% of people chose the traditional Irish chipper as their number one.

25% get a take away once a week – with 60% ordering in every month, according to official stats from the KIM (Kirchberg Information Monitor)

We asked these ski trippers in Kirchberg what their favourite take away food is:

And the nation’s favourite take away is: