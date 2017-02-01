Love it? Like it!

Cannabis worth €3 million seized in Meath

by Susan Keogh  01st Feb 2017  11:24
File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

4 men detained

Four men have been arrested after over three million euro worth of cannabis was seized in Co Meath.

Revenue says it's confident the drugs were destined for the Irish market.

 

At around 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon a number of cars were stopped and searched in Ashbourne. 

A local premises was also searched as part of the planned operation targeting organised crime.

160 kilos of cannabis herb was found worth around €3.2 million.

Four Irish men were arrested ranging in age between 26 and 61 and are being held on drug trafficking offences.

They're being questioned at Finglas and Kells Garda Stations

Revenue says the drugs were destined for the Irish market.

 

