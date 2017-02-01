Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Over A Third Of Single Parent Families At Risk Of Poverty

by Today FM  01st Feb 2017  14:37
Today FM image

File photo | Image: Niall Carson / PA Archive/Press Association Images

It's despite overall income increasing by 6 per cent

More than a third of of single parent families are at risk of poverty, according to new figures.

CSO data for 2015 suggests 26 per cent of single parents are in consistent poverty.

The CSO's survey on Income and Living conditions shows that overall in 2015 income increased by 6.2 per cent.

However 17 per cent of people were deemed at risk of poverty.

This jumps to 36 per cent among lone parent families.

It also shows that those with a degree were almost 4 times less likely to be at risk of poverty than those who finished their education at Leaving Cert level.

The trends also show an increase in deprivation levels.

In 2008 just 6 per cent of people had to do without heating during the year, that had more than doubled by 2015.

17 per cent of people said they couldn't afford to have family or friends over for dinner once a month

While 9 per cent said they weren't able to keep their home adequately warm.

Sean Defoe reports:

  • Today FM image

    Over A Third Of Single Parent Families At Risk Of Poverty

    Today FM image

    Gilligan Fails To Hold Onto 3 Houses Frozen By CAB

    Today FM image

    Kenny still refuses to intervene in bus row

    Today FM image

    Cannabis worth €3 million seized in Meath

  • Today FM image

    Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

    Today FM image

    This Irish Lad Posted A Very Risky Wedding Notice

    Today FM image

    Gift - When Enda met Theresa

    Today FM image

    I sold two Michael Jackson hats and cleared all my debts

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos