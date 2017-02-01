Over A Third Of Single Parent Families At Risk Of Poverty

File photo | Image: Niall Carson / PA Archive/Press Association Images

It's despite overall income increasing by 6 per cent

More than a third of of single parent families are at risk of poverty, according to new figures.

CSO data for 2015 suggests 26 per cent of single parents are in consistent poverty.

The CSO's survey on Income and Living conditions shows that overall in 2015 income increased by 6.2 per cent.

However 17 per cent of people were deemed at risk of poverty.

This jumps to 36 per cent among lone parent families.

It also shows that those with a degree were almost 4 times less likely to be at risk of poverty than those who finished their education at Leaving Cert level.

The trends also show an increase in deprivation levels.

In 2008 just 6 per cent of people had to do without heating during the year, that had more than doubled by 2015.

17 per cent of people said they couldn't afford to have family or friends over for dinner once a month

While 9 per cent said they weren't able to keep their home adequately warm.

Sean Defoe reports: