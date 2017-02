Defeat for FG in first water vote

Tap water being poured from a tap in to a glass | Image: Tim Goode / EMPICS Entertainment

Opposition gang up to hear Right2Water witnesses

The government's been beaten in the first vote held by the Committee that will decide the future of water services.

Fine Gael was beaten in a vote on whether to hear evidence from the Right2Water group.

But opposition TDs grouped together and ensured that the witnesses will be heard next Tuesday, in a 12-6 vote.

The vote provides the first indication of the minority government's weakened position on the committee.