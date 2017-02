Defeat for FG in first water vote

Finance minister Michael Noonan

Minister says inquiry can't overlap with criminal probe

The finance minister appears to have ruled out a full Commission of Investigation into NAMA.

Michael Noonan says there can't be a State investigation if certain issues have been referred to criminal authorities.

That's despite Enda Kenny having previously met with opposition leaders to discuss a possible inquiry, and the matters that could be examined.

Minister Noonan says he doesn't want to undermine possible criminal investigations in Ireland or elsewhere: