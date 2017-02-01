Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Denis O'Brien To Be Asked To Attend Oireachtas Hearing On Takeover Plans

by Today FM  01st Feb 2017  15:46
Today FM image

Communications Committee Examining INM's Plan to take over Celtic Media

Denis O'Brien is to be asked to attend an Oireachtas hearing about his company's plans to take over a group of local newspapers.

The joint committee on communications is investigating plans from Independent News & Media to take over the Celtic Media group.

The plans have been approved by the competition watchdog, but are still awaiting approval by minister Denis Naughten who's asked the committee to investigate.

People Before Profit's Brid Smith says the government should be concerned at the possible takeover of small local papers:

  • Today FM image

    Denis O'Brien To Be Asked To Attend Oireachtas Hearing On...

    Today FM image

    Has Noonan ruled out NAMA inquiry?

    Today FM image

    Defeat for FG in first water vote

    Today FM image

    Regency Hotel shooting: one year on

  • Today FM image

    Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

    Today FM image

    This Irish Lad Posted A Very Risky Wedding Notice

    Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    I sold two Michael Jackson hats and cleared all my debts

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos