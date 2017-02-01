Love it? Like it!

Footballer Anthony Stokes Avoids Jail After Headbutting Singer

by Today FM  01st Feb 2017  16:55
Today FM image

Anthony Stokes at the 2014 World Cup qualifier | Image: ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

The striker attacked an Elvis impersonator in Dublin in 2013

Footballer Anthony Stokes has avoided jail for headbutting an Elvis impersonator in Buck Whaley's nightclub in Dublin.

The Irish International and Blackburn striker offered Anthony Bradley 30-thousand euro for breaking his nose and two of his teeth in June 2013.

The 28 year-old father of two - who's awaiting to the birth of his third child - received a two year suspended sentence for the attack, with strict conditions.

Judge Patricia Ryan said she was taking into consideration " the seriousness of the offence and the personal circumstances" of Stokes.

He apologised through his barrister for what he said was "a nasty and cowardly thing to do".

Stokes - who's originally from Dublin - is now being sued by his victim in the High Court.

