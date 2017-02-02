Rose of Tralee not open to transgender women

Pageant has not plans to change its rules



The Rose of Tralee has barred transgender women from the pageant.

According to today's Daily Mirror the annual Rose competition says it has no plans to widen its rules.

The Girl guides and the Boy Scouts both amended their rules in recent weeks to allow members to be accepted based on the gender they identify with, rather than their "biological" sex.

Events to select contestants for the Rose of Tralee get underway around the world in the coming weeks.

Under the current entry rules women must be at least 18 and can never have been married.