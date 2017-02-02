Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE IAN DEMPSEY BREAKFAST SHOW

07:00 - 09:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Results of ASTI ballot due later

by Sinead Spain  02nd Feb 2017  07:42
Today FM image

No vote could mean further school closures


A ballot of Secondary school teachers on whether or not to continue their campaign of industrial action will be known later.

Members of the ASTI have been voting on prpposals aimed at ending a dispute that saw schools close for three days in October and November last year.

The Unions executive recommended rejecting the deal.  

The ASTI which represents 18,000 secondary school teachers is in dispute over equal pay for newly qualified members and in opposition to reform of the junior cert.

If they accept this deal on the table they immediately begin co operating with the new junior cert assessments which they have so far refused to implement.

The Department of Education had threatened to dock 10% from those students who are not part of the new process.

A 'No' vote will most likely mean more industrial action in schools and possibly further school closures

 

  • Today FM image

    Results of ASTI ballot due later

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee not open to transgender women

    Today FM image

    Pep Good, Jose Bad

    Today FM image

    How much is a referee's whistle?

  • Today FM image

    Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

    Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    This Irish Lad Posted A Very Risky Wedding Notice

    Today FM image

    The Most Relaxing Songs In The World Have Been Revealed

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos