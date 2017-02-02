Results of ASTI ballot due later

No vote could mean further school closures



A ballot of Secondary school teachers on whether or not to continue their campaign of industrial action will be known later.

Members of the ASTI have been voting on prpposals aimed at ending a dispute that saw schools close for three days in October and November last year.

The Unions executive recommended rejecting the deal.

The ASTI which represents 18,000 secondary school teachers is in dispute over equal pay for newly qualified members and in opposition to reform of the junior cert.

If they accept this deal on the table they immediately begin co operating with the new junior cert assessments which they have so far refused to implement.

The Department of Education had threatened to dock 10% from those students who are not part of the new process.

A 'No' vote will most likely mean more industrial action in schools and possibly further school closures