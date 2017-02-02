Ireland's Favourite Box Set

We are a nation of bingers

26% of Irish people would rather watch a box set than go to the pub.

According to extensive quantitative research from the Kirchberg information monitor, One in five people are watching two box sets at the same time.

One in ten will lie about watching a series just so they can take part in discussion.

While 40 perent of people have skipped ahead in a series and pretended they didn’t.

We asked these ski trippers what their favourite box set of all time was.

And the nation’s favourite box set is.