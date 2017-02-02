49 days, 11 hours & 37 minutes

On the water

An Irishman has broken records by rowing solo across the Atlantic Ocean.



35 year old Gavan Hennigan from Galway completed the 5,000 kilometre Talisker Atlantic Challenge just before midnight last night.

He rowed into English Harbour in Antigua after 49 days, 11 hours and 37 minutes on the water.

Yesss! 49 days, 11hours and 37mins... a new Irish Record and a new International Course Record from la Gomera - Antigua #RowGavRow #twac2016 pic.twitter.com/AdFX3x81c8 — Gavan Hennigan (@soulogav) February 2, 2017

Afterwards - he spoke about all the messages of support he'd received and how they'd helped him along: