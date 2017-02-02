Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

49 days, 11 hours & 37 minutes

by Susan Keogh  02nd Feb 2017  12:24
Today FM image

On the water

An Irishman has broken records by rowing solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

35 year old Gavan Hennigan from Galway completed the 5,000 kilometre Talisker Atlantic Challenge just before midnight last night. 

He rowed into English Harbour in Antigua after 49 days, 11 hours and 37 minutes on the water. 

 

Afterwards - he spoke about all the messages of support he'd received and how they'd helped him along:

 

 

  • Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    Teachers reject pay deal to avert strike action

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

    Today FM image

    No cake walk

  • Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Tickets Sold Out!

    Today FM image

    Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos