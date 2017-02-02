Dail motion says Trump ban 'prejudiced and discriminatory'

TDs to spend two hours debating call next week

The Dail will be asked to back a motion next week declaring Donald Trump's executive order on immigration as "prejudiced and discriminatory".



Two hours have been set aside in next week's Dail agenda to consider the motion tabled by Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.



The motion also declares that security vetting "based on race, religion or nationality is discriminatory and unlawful".



If accepted, the motion would see the Dáil write formally to President Trump asking for the executive order to be repealed.