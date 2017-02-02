Do you know this man?

CCTV image released

Gardai in Dublin are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at a jewellers in Malahide last weekend.

At around 5 pm on Saturday evening (21st January) two men entered the The Diamond jewellers, threatened staff and stole a number of items including watches.

A short time after the robbery a black hatchback car - was seen being driven dangerously in the Yellow Walls Road area.

One of the men is believed to be around 50 years of age, and was wearing glasses and a yellow jacket.

The second man was much younger and was wearing a black jacket and white hat.

In particular Gardai would like to speak to a cyclist - who was in the area at the time - who may have seen something.

He was wearing white runners, blue jeans and an anorak type jacket.