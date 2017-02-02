Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Do you know this man?

by Susan Keogh  02nd Feb 2017  14:25
Today FM image

CCTV image released

Gardai in Dublin are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at a jewellers in Malahide last weekend.

At around 5 pm on Saturday evening (21st January) two men entered the The Diamond jewellers, threatened staff and stole a number of items including watches.

A short time after the robbery a black hatchback car - was seen being driven dangerously in the Yellow Walls Road area.

One of the men is believed to be around 50 years of age, and was wearing glasses and a yellow jacket.

The second man was much younger and was wearing a black jacket and white hat.

In particular Gardai would like to speak to a cyclist - who was in the area at the time - who may have seen something.

He was wearing white runners, blue jeans and an anorak type jacket. 

 

Today FM Image

  • Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    Teachers reject pay deal to avert strike action

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

    Today FM image

    No cake walk

  • Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Tickets Sold Out!

    Today FM image

    Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos