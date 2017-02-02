Threat of indefinite all-out strike at Bus Eireann

Image: RollingNews.ie

Unions say industrial action inevitable if pay cuts proceed

An all-out strike at Bus Eireann is looking increasingly likely as unions at the company meet to discuss their plans.



Bus Eireann has written to staff saying it will impose pay cuts of around 10 percent from February 20th.





Unions are meeting to consider their response to the cuts, but the two biggest unions; the NBRU and SIPTU say industrial action is inevitable.



Greg Ennis is an organiser with SIPTU;



The NBRU says industrial action is inevitable if pay cuts go ahead – and they want talks with the company without pre-conditions, i.e. if the pay cuts are taken off the table – which is unlikely given the company’s stance so far.