Farmville Phising Scam

Be Warned

People are being warned about a new Farmville - Facebook - PayPal phising scam which is doing the rounds.

The scam starts with an email claiming to come from PayPal stating that around 80 dollars is being processed to Farmville on Facebook.

ESET Ireland is advising anyone who receives this email to flag it as spam and avoid clicking any links or attachments.

Farmville has around 30 million followers worldwide.