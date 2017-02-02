LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

Galway man wins Lotto case

A Galway man has successfully sued his stepmother for a one sixth share of a €3.3 million lottery win.

The judge accused David Walsh’s stepmother Mary of “ducking and weaving” in the witness box and described her evidence as “unreliable”.

Mr. Walsh was one of six people to sign the back of the winning ticket in January 2011 and it was decided he was therefore a joint owner of it.

His stepmother claimed he accepted the family home at Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe instead of a €200,000 share.

Mr. Justice Richard Humphreys ordered her to give him his share of €564,000 and also dismissed her counter-claim to get the family home back.

