Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Teachers reject pay deal to avert strike action

by Juliette Gash  02nd Feb 2017  17:50
Today FM image

Teachers at the picket line outside Pobalscoil Neasain in Baldoyle in 2016 | Image: RollingNews.ie

But ASTI says no strike action for time being

Teachers have voted to REJECT a pay deal aimed at averting strike action.

ASTI members have voted NO by a slim margin of 52.5 percent to 47.5 percent - the union had recommended they reject the deal.


The ASTI says the mandate for strike action remains in place, but they don't forsee any strikes for the time being.

They're still refusing to cooperate with the new Junior Cycle, and they plan to withdraw from supervision and substitution duties eventually.

The union says their decision not to strike for the time being was taken with exam students in mind.

ASTI President Ed Byrne has this advice for students;

  • Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    Teachers reject pay deal to avert strike action

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

    Today FM image

    No cake walk

  • Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Tickets Sold Out!

    Today FM image

    Lads Where Is All The Spinach?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos