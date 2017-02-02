Teachers reject pay deal to avert strike action

Teachers at the picket line outside Pobalscoil Neasain in Baldoyle in 2016 | Image: RollingNews.ie

But ASTI says no strike action for time being

Teachers have voted to REJECT a pay deal aimed at averting strike action.



ASTI members have voted NO by a slim margin of 52.5 percent to 47.5 percent - the union had recommended they reject the deal.

ASTI members reject ‘Outcome of Talks’ proposals - ASTI Press Release https://t.co/PM71wZFiYr — ASTI (@astiunion) February 2, 2017



The ASTI says the mandate for strike action remains in place, but they don't forsee any strikes for the time being.



They're still refusing to cooperate with the new Junior Cycle, and they plan to withdraw from supervision and substitution duties eventually.



The union says their decision not to strike for the time being was taken with exam students in mind.



ASTI President Ed Byrne has this advice for students;

