Thousands take to the streets in Romania

Huge opposition to plans to plans to free dozens of officials jailed for corruption

Massive anti-Government protests have continued in Romania overnight.



Around 200-thousand people took to the streets of the capital Bucharest for the third time in a row to oppose plans to free dozens of officials jailed for corruption.



The Prime Minister claims he's simply trying to ease overcrowding in prisons with the move.



These people say they want the law changed back.