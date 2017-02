Thousands take to the streets in...

EU leaders meet in Malta

Informal summit will discuss the future of Europe



Taoiseach Enda Kenny will join EU leaders in Malta this morning for an informal summit to discuss the future of Europe.

The leaders will also discuss issues like security, and the migrant crisis.

After that, a meeting of the 27 member states will take place where preparations for the imminent Brexit talks will be held.

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says the British Government needs to tread carefully at the meeting.