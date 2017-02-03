Hate it when people chew???

UK Supermarkets begin rationing fresh veg

Shortage of supply due to bad weather in key growing areas



A shortage of some vegetables is hitting supermarkets across the UK.

It's so bad some stores have introduced rationing.

Bad weather's hit farms in places like southern Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey - all key growing areas for some of the most popular vegetable imports.

It's affecting things like lettuces, courgettes, broccoli and cabbage.

Prices have risen sharply, and some supermarkets are limiting sales to prevent other suppliers and restaurants depleting their stocks.

One exporter's warning vegetable shortages will continue until at least early April.