Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

UK Supermarkets begin rationing fresh veg

by Sinead Spain  03rd Feb 2017  08:17
Today FM image

Shortage of supply due to bad weather in key growing areas


A shortage of some vegetables is hitting supermarkets across the UK.

It's so bad some stores have introduced rationing.

Bad weather's hit farms in places like southern Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey - all key growing areas for some of the most popular vegetable imports.

It's affecting things like lettuces, courgettes, broccoli and cabbage.

Prices have risen sharply, and some supermarkets are limiting sales to prevent other suppliers and restaurants depleting their stocks.

One exporter's warning vegetable shortages will continue until at least early April.

  • Today FM image

    The One Thing Irish People Miss Most When They're Abroad

    Today FM image

    Snapchat to float on the New York Stock Exchange

    Today FM image

    UK Supermarkets begin rationing fresh veg

    Today FM image

    Hate it when people chew???

  • Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Tickets Sold Out!

    Today FM image

    The Diary Of An Irish Sugar Baby

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos