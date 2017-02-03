Snapchat to float on the New York Stock Exchange

Company could be valued at $25Billion



Snapchat is going to float on the New York stock exchange

The company hopes to raise up to 3 billion dollars in an IPO.

However the company behind the popular disappearing message service admits "it may never achieve or maintain profitability".

The flotation, expected next month, has also drawn comparisons with those by US tech giants Facebook and Twitter a few years ago.

Snap could reportedly be valued at $20bn-$25bn and its co-founders, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, who each own about 20% of the firm, will control "all stockholder decisions".

According to the IPO filing, Snap will become the first US company to go public with shares on offer that do not grant voting rights to stock market investors.