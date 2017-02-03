Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Snapchat to float on the New York Stock Exchange

by Sinead Spain  03rd Feb 2017  08:32
Today FM image

Official Snapchat Facebook Page

Company could be valued at $25Billion


Snapchat is going to float on the New York stock exchange

The company hopes to raise up to 3 billion dollars in an IPO.

However the company behind the popular disappearing message service admits "it may never achieve or maintain profitability".

The flotation, expected next month, has also drawn comparisons with those by US tech giants Facebook and Twitter a few years ago.

Today FM Image

Snap could reportedly be valued at $20bn-$25bn and its co-founders, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, who each own about 20% of the firm, will control "all stockholder decisions".

According to the IPO filing, Snap will become the first US company to go public with shares on offer that do not grant voting rights to stock market investors.

  • Today FM image

    The One Thing Irish People Miss Most When They're Abroad

    Today FM image

    Snapchat to float on the New York Stock Exchange

    Today FM image

    UK Supermarkets begin rationing fresh veg

    Today FM image

    Hate it when people chew???

  • Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Ed Sheeran Tickets Sold Out!

    Today FM image

    The Diary Of An Irish Sugar Baby

    Today FM image

    Rose of Tralee says trans women ARE welcome

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos