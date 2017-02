Snapchat to float on the New...

The One Thing Irish People Miss Most When They're Abroad

Sausages, rashers, tea. Oh my!

Sausages, rashers and mammy’s home cooking are just some of things that Irish people miss when they go abroad.

Milk, butter and bread were also high on the list According to the Kirchberg Information Monitor or KIM.

64% of people admit to smuggling Irish grub in their suitcase – while 25% admit to seeking out an Irish pub when they’re on holiday.

We asked these ski trippers what they miss when they’re away:

And the thing that Irish people miss the most is: