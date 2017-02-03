Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

DERMOT AND DAVE

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Man shot by a soldier at the Louvre in Paris

by Sinead Spain  03rd Feb 2017  10:21
Today FM image

Suspect was carrying two backpacks

A French soldier has opened fire after a man tried to enter the Louvre museum in Paris carrying two backpacks. A police source told Reuters news agency the man was armed with a machete and tried to get into an underground shop at the museum at around 10am local time.

Paris' police chief said the attacker was carrying two backpacks and shouted "Allahu akbar" as he "launched" himself at the soldier in the Carrousel du Louvre area of the museum.  The soldier fired five times, hitting the man in the legs and stomach and seriously injuring him.

A second person has been detained after they were spotted behaving suspiciously near the scene, the police chief said.  France's interior ministry said on Twitter that a serious security incident was under way at the popular attraction, which has been cordoned off.

The soldier was part of Operation Sentinelle, the massive deployment of French military on the streets after the terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.  He is understood to have been slightly injured in the attack.

Europe 1 radio station reported that bomb disposal officers were at the scene, but the police chief said the bags did not contain explosives.  France has been on its highest state of alert following terror attacks in Paris and Nice in the last two years.

In January 2015, 17 people were killed when gunmen attacked the offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris and shoppers at a Jewish supermarket.

In November 2015, gunmen and suicide bombers linked to Islamic State attacked bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium in the French capital, killing 130 people.

Last July, a Tunisian man drove a lorry through crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people.

  • Today FM image

    Man shot by a soldier at the Louvre in Paris

    Today FM image

    The One Thing Irish People Miss Most When They're Abroad

    Today FM image

    Snapchat to float on the New York Stock Exchange

    Today FM image

    UK Supermarkets begin rationing fresh veg

  • Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Stephen Donnelly joins Fianna Fail

    Today FM image

    BREAKING: Ireland team to play Scotland

    Today FM image

    The Diary Of An Irish Sugar Baby

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos