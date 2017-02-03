Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LUNCHTIME WITH MUIREANN

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

There is heightened security all the time

by Juliette Gash  03rd Feb 2017  12:50
Today FM image

Tanaiste moves to allay fears of Regency retaliation

The Tánaiste has moved to allay fears of retaliation for the Regency Hotel shooting on its one year anniversary this weekend.

David Byrne was killed in front of shocked crowds at a boxing weigh in on February 5th last.

Today FM Image

Earlier this week senior gardai said their response had yielded huge successes in terms of the seizure of weapons, drugs and cash from criminal gangs.

Juliette Gash reports;

  • Today FM image

    Berahino's suspension adds intrigue to his West Brom...

    Today FM image

    There is heightened security all the time

    Today FM image

    Snapchat to float on the New York Stock Exchange

    Today FM image

    Man shot by a soldier at the Louvre in Paris

  • Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    BREAKING: Ireland team to play Scotland

    Today FM image

    Stephen Donnelly joins Fianna Fail

    Today FM image

    The Diary Of An Irish Sugar Baby

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos