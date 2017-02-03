Snapchat to float on the New...

There is heightened security all the time

Tanaiste moves to allay fears of Regency retaliation

The Tánaiste has moved to allay fears of retaliation for the Regency Hotel shooting on its one year anniversary this weekend.



David Byrne was killed in front of shocked crowds at a boxing weigh in on February 5th last.





Earlier this week senior gardai said their response had yielded huge successes in terms of the seizure of weapons, drugs and cash from criminal gangs.

Juliette Gash reports;