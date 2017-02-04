The Kindness of These Two Guys...

US judge orders nationwide suspension of Trump travel ban

US President Donald Trump in Washington this morning, 02-02-2017. Image: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Border officials will let citizens from affected countries travel

A federal judge in Seattle has ordered a temporary nationwide block on US President Donald Trump's travel ban for people from seven mainly Muslim countries.

US Customs and Border Protection has now reportedly told airlines to allow passengers affected by the ban to travel.

That includes pre-clearance facilities in Dublin and Shannon airports.

Attorney General of Washington State, Bob Ferguson, led the legal action against the ban:

President Trump's administration says it will challenge the court ruling.

In a statement, the White House called the so-called Muslim Ban "lawful and appropriate".

It says the executive order is designed "to protect the American people".

The US president says in his weekly address he wants to keep terrorists out:

White House Statement in Full:

"At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.

The president's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.

As the law states, "Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

An amended statement was issued later, removing the word outrageous from the opening line.