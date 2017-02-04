Are councillors blagging a Dead Horse?

Council say Napoleon's warhorse Marengo belongs to Cork

Local councillors in County Cork are demanding the return of a dead horse.



Kanturk-Mallow municipal district council want a UK museum to give back the skeleton of Marengo, a warhorse once owned by Napoleon.



Local historians believe the horse was reared in Cork, and sold in Buttevant.



After restoration work, the skeleton of Marengo is due to go on display at the National Army Museum in London later this year.



But councillors voted on Friday for the horse to be brought home to Buttevant.

They believe it could be the centrepiece of a new museum in the town.