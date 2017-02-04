Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

11:00 - 14:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Are councillors blagging a Dead Horse?

by Today FM  04th Feb 2017  10:33
Today FM image

Council say Napoleon's warhorse Marengo belongs to Cork

Local councillors in County Cork are demanding the return of a dead horse.

Kanturk-Mallow municipal district council want a UK museum to give back the skeleton of Marengo, a warhorse once owned by Napoleon.

Local historians believe the horse was reared in Cork, and sold in Buttevant.

After restoration work, the skeleton of Marengo is due to go on display at the National Army Museum in London later this year.

But councillors voted on Friday for the horse to be brought home to Buttevant.

They believe it could be the centrepiece of a new museum in the town.

 Today FM Image

 

 

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Louvre reopens 24 hours after attack

    Today FM image

    Pensioner loses fight for life after Offaly crash

    Today FM image

    Are councillors blagging a Dead Horse?

    Today FM image

    The Kindness of These Two Guys will warm Your Heart

  • Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    Gift - Radio ROG Ire v Scotland

    Today FM image

    Gift Six Nations Preview

    Today FM image

    Double Dose of Premier League Live on Today FM

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos