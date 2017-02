Pensioner loses fight for life after Offaly crash

Man's car collided with bin lorry in Tullamore

A man in his eighties has died following a crash in County Offaly.



It follows a collision involving a car and bin lorry on the Charleville Road in Tullamore at 10 am yesterday (Friday).



The driver and sole occupant of the car was taken to Tullamore General Hospital where he passed away late last night.



The driver of the bin lorry was uninjured.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.