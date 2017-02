Louvre reopens 24 hours after attack

Police officers patrol at the pyramid outside the Louvre museum in Paris. Picture by Thibault Camus AP/Press Association Images

Police raid addresses linked to Egyptian suspect

The Louvre in Paris has reopened, 24 hours after a suspected terrorist was shot and wounded by a soldier.

Crowds gathered outside the museum as the doors opened to the first visitors of the day.

A 29-year-old Egyptian had tried to enter the attraction carrying a machete and backpacks yesterday.

It is believed he travelled to France a month ago.

French police have raided a number of addresses linked to the terror suspect.