White House appeals court ruling on travel ban

President Donald Trump prepares to sign his first executive order, 20-01-2017. Image: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Pence confident judge's decision will be overturned

President Donald Trump insists his administration will win, as the White House starts an official appeal against a judge's block on his travel plans.



It meant a suspension of his executive order he put in place last week which put restrictions on people going to the United States from seven mainly Muslim countries.



President Trump described the judges ruling as a "terrible decision" and said very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into the country as a result.



Vice-president Mike Pence told ABC's 'This Week' programme that a legal challenge is the right thing to do:

