Black Sabbath play final gig

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says emotional farewell

Black Sabbath have played their final gig, fifty years after they first got together.



It was an emotional farewell for the self-proclaimed prince of darkness Ozzy Osborne who said his band has 'run its course'.

During their two-hour set in Birmingham they played 15 songs ending with their first hit, Paranoid.



Fans, including many from Ireland, travelled from all over to watch them: