Protests force Romanian government to abandon corruption law

Romanians fill the Calea Victoriei, a main avenue of the Romanian capital, during a large protest in Bucharest | Image: Vadim Ghirda / AP/Press Association Images

Law decriminalised corrupt payments up to €40,000

The Romanian government will today scrap a controversial decree that would have decriminalised some corruption offences.



The Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu made the announcement on the fifth consecutive day of mass protests, the biggest since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.



The decree, which was passed last Tuesday, would have decriminalised abuse of power offences which involved sums of less than €44,000.



The Prime Minster said it was aimed at reducing overcrowding in prisons.



But critics saw it as a way for the ruling Social Democrats to absolve officials convicted or accused of corruption, including the head of their party.



