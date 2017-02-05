Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

13:00 - 16:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life with Nadine O'Regan

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Protests force Romanian government to abandon corruption law

by Today FM  05th Feb 2017  08:25
Today FM image

Romanians fill the Calea Victoriei, a main avenue of the Romanian capital, during a large protest in Bucharest | Image: Vadim Ghirda / AP/Press Association Images

Law decriminalised corrupt payments up to €40,000

The Romanian government will today scrap a controversial decree that would have decriminalised some corruption offences.

The Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu made the announcement on the fifth consecutive day of mass protests, the biggest since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

The decree, which was passed last Tuesday, would have decriminalised abuse of power offences which involved sums of less than €44,000.

The Prime Minster said it was aimed at reducing overcrowding in prisons.

But critics saw it as a way for the ruling Social Democrats to absolve officials convicted or accused of corruption, including the head of their party.

  • Today FM image

    Ian Bailey served with murder indictment by French courts

    Today FM image

    Larwo: Chasing pack can't be trusted to catch Chelsea

    Today FM image

    McAteer: 'Liverpool have been found out'

    Today FM image

    Turkish police round up 400 Islamic State suspects

  • Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    Join The Cawley Camino 2017

    Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    The Ultimate Driving Playlist As Chosen By You

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos